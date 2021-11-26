Free outdoor holiday concerts will be held at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga in December.
The concerts are on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Imagination Courtyard outside the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive.
The schedule:
Dec. 2 — Smith (modern and classic country music)
Dec. 9 — The Sugarplums (holiday music favorites)
Dec. 16 — The Amanda Castro Band (classic holiday tunes performed in a jazzy style).
For more information, visit cityofrc.us/vgcc#events or call (909) 477-2752.
