Once a year, it’s the villains’ time to shine at the Lewis Library and Technology Center.
A “Villains Event” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., highlighting some not-so-evil villains from favorite stories.
Youngsters can make crafts, get their face painted, and receive a balloon during the free event.
Attendees who check out 15 items will receive an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win a prize.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
