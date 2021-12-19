The Fontana Unified School District held its High School Artist Showcase at the Art Depot on Dec. 10.
More than 80 young artists from Fontana A.B. Miller, Fontana, Kaiser, and Summit high schools displayed their works during the event, which was coordinated by the City of Fontana Community Service Department.
The winners of the showcase were:
David Artiga (1st place - Painting)
Eunisse Ayala (2nd place - Yarn)
Karol Barragan (1st place - Multimedia)
Jasmine Castillo (2nd place - Ceramics)
Amelie Escalante (1st place - Mixed media)
Annalida Esturban (3rd place - Ceramics)
Abril Galicia (1st place - Drawing black and white)
Aylet Galvan (1st and 3rd place - Digital photography)
Carmen Garcia (3rd place - Drawing black and white)
Phillip Garcia (3rd place - Collagraph Print)
Ashley Gill (1st place - Yarn)
Carolina Gonzalez (1st place - Ceramics and 1st place - Painting)
Justin Hensley-Astronomo (2nd place - Collagraph Print)
Kassandra Hernandez (1st place - photography)
Leslie Khoum (3rd place - Mixed media)
Sierra Lesnikowski (3rd place - Drawing color)
Carlos Martinez (3rd place - Multimedia)
Sofia Molina Suarez (3rd place - Photography)
Jeremy Moran (2nd place - Multimedia)
Diego Nava (2nd place - Photography)
Miranda Olagues (1st place - Drawing color)
Madilynn Powell (2nd place - Drawing color)
Abigail Rivera (2nd place - Mixed media)
Luis Sainz Gil (2nd place - Drawing black and white)
Leilani Urrutia (3rd place - Painting)
Kimberly Van Vleet (2nd place - Digital photography)
Moses Velasco (1st place - Collagraph Print)
Valeria Zapata Felix (3rd place - Yarn).
