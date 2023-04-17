



Summit High School senior Emilio Ovando and Fontana A.B. Miller High School junior Jazmin Gonzalez both won first prize at the Young Artists’ Gallery in their respective artistic categories. Ovando’s short film “Disillusion” won first place in the Film and Animation category, while Gonzalez’s self-portrait entitled “Reflection” took home first prize in the Drawing category. (Contributed photo by FUSD)