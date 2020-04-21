Valerie Abundis enjoys teaching her Sequoia Middle School students the right answers to academic questions, but on April 20, she and her family members were the ones who provided the "No. 1 answers" on a popular TV game show.
The Abundis family won $20,000 on "Family Feud," a show in which families face off against each other, competing to correctly guess survey results.
Valerie and her family qualified to compete again on the show on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. on KCAL Channel 9.
"Being on the show was surreal," Abundis said. "We were shellshocked, scared, and excited all at once."
Abundis was participating along with her husband Francisco, her sister-in-law Priscilla Abundis, another sister-in-law Martha Ramaker, and Martha's husband Steven Ramaker.
"It was so exciting to win because we came from behind," Valerie Abundis said.
After defeating the opposing family and advancing into the final round, the Abundis family needed 40 points on the last answer in order to reach the 200-point threshold and claim the big monetary prize.
When host Steve Harvey asked, "Name the worst kind of ball to get hit in the face with," Priscilla Abundis confidently said: "Baseball."
Baseball was, indeed, the No. 1 answer, worth 45 points for a total of 205 and resulting in an enthusiastic celebration by the family.
Valerie said Harvey was a "good host."
"He calmed us down. He made you feel not as nervous as you would have been otherwise," she said, adding with a laugh: "I liked that he didn't pick on us."
Valerie said that the family members had previously purchased the "Family Feud" board game and had practiced many times, thus becoming very prepared for their big chance in the spotlight.
She has been teaching in the Fontana Unified School District for 15 years and has been a seventh-grade language arts and social studies teacher at Sequoia for five years.
"I'd like to give a shout-out to all my Sequoia Eagles," she said.
