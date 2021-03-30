Future and DJ Snake will be headlining the 2021 HARD Summer Music Festival, which is scheduled to take place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino during the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1.
Dozens of performers will be participating in the event, which is returning to a live, in-person format after being shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2016, 2018, and 2019, the gigantic electronic dance music (EDM) extravaganza was held at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m.
On the HARD Summer website, organizers issued a statement regarding COVID-19 concerns: "HARD will be working closely with local officials to implement necessary safety precautions and will follow state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the event. A full health and safety plan will be released closer to the event."
If all goes as planned, HARD Summer will be one of the first major musical events to be held in Southern California since the coronavirus devastated the entertainment industry.
Future, a popular rapper and singer, will be featured on July 31 along with Rezz and Kaytranada.
DJ Snake b2b Malaa will close the show on Aug. 1, and other top artists will include Dillon Francis and 2 Chainz.
For tickets or more information, visit hardsummer.com.
