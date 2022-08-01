Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of the world's most successful and popular stand-up comedians, will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Sept.23.
The show will be part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour.
Venue pre-sale begins on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at Fluffyguy.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Iglesias made history in May of this year, becoming the first comedian to perform at and sell out Dodger Stadium in front of 55,000 fans, joining the likes of Elvis, Madonna, The Beatles, and Elton John. That show will air as Netflix's biggest special later this year. His previous specials have sold millions of DVD copies around the globe.
Iglesias was included in the Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels. Iglesias also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
On TV, he is the star and executive producer of the original Netflix comedy series, "Mr. Iglesias," which is currently streaming three seasons.
