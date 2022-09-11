Gloria Trevi, known as the “Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop,” will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Trevi, 54, has sold more than 30 million records and has received numerous awards for her music.
Other upcoming events at Toyota Arena include:
Friday, Sept. 23 — Gabriel Iglesias
Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks preseason professional hockey, hosted by the Ontario Reign
Wednesday, Oct. 5 — Mary J. Blige featuring Ella Mai
Thursday, Oct. 6 — Christian Nodal
Sunday, Oct. 9 — Joey Valence
For more information about any of these events, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.