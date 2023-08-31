The Goo Goo Dolls will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Goo Goo Dolls have connected to millions of fans and have impacted popular music for more than three decades.
Several more concerts are planned in September at Yaamava’ Theater, including:
Friday, Sept. 8 — Cole Swindell
Saturday, Sept. 9 — Khalid
Saturday, Sept. 16 — Lionel Richie
Sunday, Sept. 17 — Los Angeles Azules
Thursday, Sept. 21 — The Killers
Friday, Sept. 22 — Avo Adamyan
Sunday, Sept. 24 — Alejandro Fernandez
Wednesday, Sept. 27 — Styx
For more information about any of these shows, visit https://www.yaamava.com/entertainment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.