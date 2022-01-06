Gospel singer Keith Pringle will be performing at Fontana’s Martin Luther King Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The event, which will feature 12-time Grammy Award-winning star Shirley Caesar, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jack Bulik Park Biane Pavilion, 16581 Filbert Avenue.
Pringle, who was born on Aug. 6, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan, is considered one of the architects of the 1980s gospel choir sound.
He formed the Pentecostal Community Choir, and “Call Him Up,” a selection on the choir’s Savoy Records debut, “True Victory,” helped the choir earn a Grammy nomination. It became a staple of church choir repertory. He later became a successful solo gospel artist.
The MLK event, hosted by Ephesians New Testament Church and the City of Fontana, is the Fontana community’s effort to keep Dr. King’s memory and dream alive, said Bishop Emory James.
For ticket information, visit Ephesianschurch.com and click on the MLK button or call the church office at (909) 823-2310.
