Grupo Yndio will be performing along with Los Muecas at the Lewis Family Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22.
This performance is part of Grupo Yndio’s 50th anniversary tour.
Attendees are invited to sing the night away and enjoy amazing sounds of guitars, accordion and keyboard accompanied by soulful vocals and Grupero-style music of Spanish covers from some of the most iconic English-language pop hits like “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, "Telephone Line" by Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and "Love Hurts" by Nazareth.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. For more information, visit cityofrc.us/vgcc or call (909) 477-2752.
