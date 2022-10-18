The City of Fontana will be hosting a Halloween Howl on Saturday, Oct. 22, and it promises to be paws-itively the best doggone event in town.
Local residents are invited to get those pup costumes ready for this free event, which will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue (near the Jessie Turner Center).
There will be a dog costume contest, plus some treats for everyone’s furry friends.
All dogs must be on a leash for this event.
For more information, visit Halloween.Fontana.org or contact the Jessie Turner Center at (909) 854-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.