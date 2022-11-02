Halloween was a huge event for Fontana residents this past week.
Throngs of costumed trick-or-treaters traversed the streets of the city on Halloween night, Oct. 31, bringing home lots of sweet treats.
Previously, on Oct. 29, thousands of people attended the City of Fontana’s annual events at three community centers.
• At the Jessie Turner Center, 3,200 attendees had a great time, visiting seven divisional game/activity booths and 28 vendor booths.
• At the Don Day Center, there were 900 attendees who enjoyed four divisional game/activity booths and 16 vendor booths.
• At the Cypress Center, 641 attendees had fun at four divisional game/activity booths and 14 vendor booths.
In addition, back on Oct. 22, a Halloween Howl was held at Fontana Park, where 200 attendees brought 50 canine pals.
For more information about events coordinated by the city’s Community Services Department, visit www.fontana.org/155/Events.
