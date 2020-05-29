The 2020 HARD Summer Music Festival in Fontana has been cancelled, organizers announced recently.
The two-day festival, which drew mammoth crowds to Auto Club Speedway in recent years, had been scheduled to take place during the weekend of Aug. 1-2 but has been called off because of health concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"To all our fans -- Thank you for your support during these past few months," the Facebook post said. "Though the world is moving in a more positive direction, we want to have HARD Summer as soon as it's safe to do so and right now it's too soon for us to be able to gather at HARD Summer this year.
"While we are disappointed by this outcome, we are excited to shift our focus to creating an unforgettable experience for next year's festival."
The event annually brings together many top acts in the genres of electronic dance music and hip hop. It is one of the largest festivals in California, and about 170,000 people were in attendance in 2019.
"We appreciate your passion and patience during these times," the Facebook post said. "Your current festival passes will be valid for HARD Summer 2021 and will be upgraded for free as a thank you from us for being so supportive. Those of you who have GA will be upgraded to VIP and those of you with VIP will get a complimentary VIP pass for you to bring someone along.
"If you are no longer able to attend HARD Summer, refund requests will be accepted."
Some commenters on the Facebook page said they were disappointed that this year's festival would not be held, but they were thankful about being able to get the VIP treatment in 2021.
"This is how you show appreciation to the fans," said commenter Oscar Martinez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.