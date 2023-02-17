The Harlem Globetrotters will be returning to Toyota Arena on Monday, Feb. 20.
The world-famous Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team which combines athleticism, theater, and comedy.
Other events planned at Toyota Arena in the upcoming weeks:
Feb. 22 — Ontario Reign pro hockey vs. Coachella
Feb. 24 — Ontario Reign vs. San Jose
Feb. 25 — Carin Leon
Feb. 26 — Ontario Reign vs. San Diego
March 1 — Ontario Reign vs. Abbotsford
March 2 — Ana Gabriel
March 4 — Championship boxing: Figueroa vs. Magsayo
March 5 — Ontario Clippers pro basketball vs. Maine
March 7 — Empire Strykers pro soccer vs. Chihuahua
For more information about any of these events, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
