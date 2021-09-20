The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 for two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Spread Game Tour is a fully modernized show — part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment.
For more than 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill.
Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. during pre-sale by signing up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
To order tickets online, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com or Ticketmaster.com.
