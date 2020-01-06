Emmy Award-winning actor, author, director, and producer Henry Winkler will be passing on years of wisdom and heart-felt encouragement to audiences at the Lewis Family Playhouse on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
Through humorous anecdotes and inspirational life lessons about overcoming adversity to his storied career in television and entertainment, groups of all ages can benefit from Winkler's moving talks.
A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, Winkler is best known for spending a decade bringing joy to millions of American living rooms as Arthur Fonzarelli, a.k.a. “The Fonz,” in hit sitcom "Happy Days." During his time on the iconic television series, he won two Golden Globes, was nominated for an Emmy three times, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Winkler currently co-stars alongside Bill Hader on the hit HBO dark comedy "Barry," for which Winkler garnered an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy (2018). The series is returning for a third season in 2020.
Winkler also works tirelessly advocating for changes in the educational system to support children who learn differently -- a passion born from his lifetime struggle with undiagnosed dyslexia.
In addition, Winkler is a New York Times bestselling author, having published more than 34 children’s novels alongside co-author Lin Oliver.
He will be available for a book signing after his talk at the Lewis Family Playhouse, which is located inside Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.
Gold Level tickets are $50 (for general admission) and $48 (senior/youth). All Platinum level tickets are $56.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752 or (877) 858-8422.
