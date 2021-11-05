The Fontana Unified School District will be holding its annual Fall Marching Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Jurupa Hills High School Stadium.
Performing that evening will be the Jurupa Hills High School band under the direction of Bill Borjan, Fontana High School band under the direction of Chris McDuffey, Kaiser High School band under the direction of Anthony Allmond, and the Summit High School band under the direction of James Sharp.
The show will begin with a combined “Star Spangled Banner” performance by all four bands. It will be followed by all the high schools performing their marching band shows.
Admission is free and there will be refreshments available for a nominal fee.
