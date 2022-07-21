One of the most significant aspects of the history of Fontana was the creation — and later the demise — of the Kaiser Steel Mill.
For four decades, Kaiser Steel and its thousands of workers helped define the city. The plant closed in 1983, but its legacy lives on through California Steel Industries and Auto Club Speedway (which now occupy the site of the old mill in the western unincorporated area of Fontana). Another huge byproduct of the mill was the expansion of the Kaiser Permanente health care system.
Now author and historian Ric Dias has written “Kaiser Steel of Fontana: Together We Build,” a comprehensive look at industrialist Henry J. Kaiser’s huge endeavor. Dias will be holding a series of book signing events in the local area during the upcoming week.
Dias tells the story of how during World War II, Henry Kaiser decided to enter the shipbuilding business and mass-produce steel in Fontana, which at the time was a small agricultural town.
“Miracle Man Kaiser” built a steel plant in record time, and it churned out more than 1 million tons of the invaluable metal for the 1940s war effort.
In an industry rocked by disharmony, his company adopted the slogan “Together We Build,” and his skill in navigating labor relations made it a powerhouse, Dias said.
Dias was born and raised in Northern California, but when he attended graduate school at UC Riverside, he became quite familiar with the Kaiser Steel story. He received a PhD in history in 1995 and since then has been a professor of history at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
He has written several articles on Kaiser Steel, as well as a book and articles on California engine maker Hall-Scott, and he owns a 1951 Kaiser automobile.
Dias will hold book signings on the following days:
• Wednesday, July 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble store in Montclair;
• Thursday, July 28 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Feldheym Library in San Bernardino;
• Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Smiley Library in Redlands;
• Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble in Rancho Cucamonga.
“Together We Build” is printed by Arcadia Publishing. It has 160 pages and a forward by Nicholas R. Cataldo. The price is $21.99.
Author Ric Dias
