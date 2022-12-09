A holiday event will be held at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Santa Claus will be coming to the library and will be joined by Princess/Queen Ana and Princess Belle.
Admission is free for all ages.
“This is the largest event of the year and will be filled with face painting, balloon twisting, crafts, opportunity drawings and a special Letters to Santa station,” said Librarian Stephanie Ramos. “We invite the entire community to join us.”
Visitors should bring their library cards, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win a prize.
----- OTHER free events in December for specific ages will include:
• Ages 0-5 years — Holiday book and craft projects, Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
• Ages 6-11 — Holiday craft station, Mondays at 4 p.m.
• Ages 6-11 — Storytime, Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
Also, a movie for all family members will be shown on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
In addition, during the entire month of December, visitors will receive a mystery brick character (including popular villains and princesses) for every 30 items that are checked out.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
