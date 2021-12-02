“Holiday Follies 2021” will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2.
This popular song and dance revue has been presented by Tibbies in Southern California for 26 years and has been seen by more than 254,000 people.
“This holiday spectacular features current arrangements of holiday classics as well as the traditional melodies that we all hold so deeply in our hearts,” said producer Todd Vigiletti. “We’ve included favorites from past years, as well as brand new arrangements for the upcoming holiday season.”
The show will be staged on weekends, but Vigiletti said that some additional shows have been added to accommodate larger holiday crowds (some Thursday evenings and additional Saturday matinees).
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.