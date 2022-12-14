For more than a decade, Stargazer Productions presented a popular show called “Tibbies’ Holiday Follies” at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
This year, though, the theater has been shut down for renovations and Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, who formerly staged the annual show, are no longer working at the theater.
However, “Holiday Follies” will still be presented — only this time at a different venue, the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.
The family-oriented show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“From our tap dancing ‘Toy Soldiers’ to our breathtaking vocal arrangements, this show has something for children of all ages,” said Todd Vigiletti. “Dazzling costumes, hilarious holiday parodies and high energy dance numbers are just a part of what makes ‘Holiday Follies’ so special. Our multi-talented cast of entertainers and musicians are looking forward to meeting you as they perform your most beloved holiday hits.”
The cast includes Bobby Collins, Sherman Mclaurin, Jordan Arana, Adam Granados, Maureen Russell, Sandra Rice, Cheri Meiderhoff, and Kaitlyn Boyd. Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti will also perform.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive inside Victoria Gardens. For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc
