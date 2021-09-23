The next Saturday Night Supper Club event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
The special guest performers at the event will be the Hollywood Hotshots, a dance troupe.
Todd Vigiletti and the Stargazer Orchestra will provide the musical entertainment.
After the show is complete, the dance floor will open to all guests for more Big Band music and swing dancing.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue.
For more information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit centerstagefontana.com.
