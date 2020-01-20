For years, KVCR-FM (91.9) has brought the one-of-a-kind, highly literate hilarity of the nationally beloved quiz show SAYS YOU! to the Inland Empire.
Every Saturday afternoon, NPR listeners tune in to enjoy civil humor in these often uncivil times.
But Saturday, Jan. 25, will be a particularly special show, because radio will meet television in one unique performance titled "The Wit-com" in San Bernardino, and local residents are invited to attend.
The Wit-com will begin at 3 p.m. in the Auditorium Theater at San Bernardino Valley College, 701 South Mt. Vernon Avenue.
General admission tickets start at $15.
Most of the SAYS YOU! cast members launched their careers in East Coast media, then moved on to the West Coast. Today, these talented folks write, produce, and/or act in numerous Los Angeles-based TV sitcoms.
East Coast regulars, including culture-critic Carolyn Faye Fox and veteran TV host Barry Nolan, are joined by returning West Coast champions:
• Wendie Malick, actress, "Hot in Cleveland" and many other TV series.
• Deb Hiett, actress, 'Veep,' "Barry," "Two and a Half Men," etc.
• Doug Palau, screenwriter, "Murder One," "NYPD Blue," "ER," etc.
• Nat Segaloff, writer/Hollywood historian/author
• Sabrina Wind, producer, "Desperate Housewives," etc.
Premium tickets are available for a pre-show special event which will start at 2 p.m. and will include a meet-and-greet with the entire SAYS YOU! cast, hosted by KVCR personality Lillian Vasquez.
SAYS YOU! is a game of wordplay -- think Scrabble, Jeopardy!, crosswords and anagrams -- with five themed rounds, and two opposing teams wielding their wits in lightning fast repartee.
For more information, visit www.saysyou.net.
