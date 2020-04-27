As he gets ready to graduate, Freddy Heredia can look back on many positive memories of his high school years -- including his musical performance on a nationwide television show.
Heredia and his sister Jackie were chosen to compete on “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” on Estrella TV in 2018.
"We made it to the quarterfinals," he said. "It was great to be on TV and represent our city."
Heredia developed his talent while attending Jurupa Hills High School, where he said he was "one of the school's best known musicians. I would walk the halls with my guitar and sing to whom ever would ask me for a song."
But Heredia was involved in much more than just music at Jurupa Hills.
He played basketball, soccer, and tennis and was a manager for volleyball for one year.
"I also loved helping out the middle school I attended, Southridge Tech, with their sports programs such as basketball and volleyball," he said.
Plus, he contributed highly to the student-run news show called "Spartan TV" at Jurupa Hills. He was an anchor, voice talent, producer, director, and editor for the show.
Thanks to his TV production skills, he was able to work on a nationwide program called "Every 15 Minutes" which demonstrated the tragedies caused by drinking and driving.
"I really enjoyed my years at Jurupa Hills, and I thank all my teachers, coaches and staff for the all their help and support," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.