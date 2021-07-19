Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will be returning to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sept. 18-19 for three family-friendly performances.
The famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys will come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive experience.
Tickets and event information will be available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.
Show times are as follows:
• Saturday, Sept. 18 -- 12:30 p.m. / Crash Zone 10 a.m.
• Sept. 18 -- 7:30 p.m. / Crash Zone 5 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 19 – 1:30 p.m. / Crash Zone 11 a.m.
Some of the top attractions will be the Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby. The show will also feature the original monster truck, Bigfoot.
The popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back and will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.