Several entertaining events are planned during the month of September at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
The fun starts during the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4, when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be invading the venue.
This first-ever event will give audiences their only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the dark. Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and the all-new Gunkster will light up the floor in outrageous competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dance party, with all guests receiving glow sticks upon entry to the show, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.
----- OTHER EVENTS scheduled at Toyota Arena:
Thursday, Sept. 8 — SWV and XSCAPE
Friday, Sept. 9 — A free show called “Next from Nashville” featuring Frank Ray
Saturday, Sept. 10 — Alejandro Fernandez
Sunday, Sept. 11 — Kendrick Lamar
Saturday, Sept. 17 — Battle of the Empire: USA vs. Mexico professional indoor soccer, hosted by the Ontario Fury
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Gloria Trevi
Friday, Sept. 23 — Gabriel Iglesias
Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks preseason professional hockey, hosted by the Ontario Reign
For more information about any of these events, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
