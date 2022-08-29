Hot Wheels

Bigfoot will be appearing at Toyota Arena during the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4 at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party.

Several entertaining events are planned during the month of September at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

The fun starts during the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4, when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be invading the venue.

This first-ever event will give audiences their only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the dark. Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and the all-new Gunkster will light up the floor in outrageous competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dance party, with all guests receiving glow sticks upon entry to the show, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

----- OTHER EVENTS scheduled at Toyota Arena:

Thursday, Sept. 8 — SWV and XSCAPE

Friday, Sept. 9 — A free show called “Next from Nashville” featuring Frank Ray

Saturday, Sept. 10 — Alejandro Fernandez

Sunday, Sept. 11 — Kendrick Lamar

Saturday, Sept. 17 — Battle of the Empire: USA vs. Mexico professional indoor soccer, hosted by the Ontario Fury

Sunday, Sept. 18 — Gloria Trevi

Friday, Sept. 23 — Gabriel Iglesias

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks preseason professional hockey, hosted by the Ontario Reign

For more information about any of these events, visit www.toyota-arena.com.

