A huge country music festival is planned in Fontana later this year.
Tailgate Fest, which will feature Jake Owen and Billy Currington, is scheduled for Aug. 13 and 14 at Auto Club Speedway.
Owen has been popular ever since he released his debut album, “Startin’ With Me,” in 2006. He then followed up with “Easy Does It,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard County Albums chart in 2009.
Currington has released seven studio albums since 2003 and has had 11 singles reach No. 1 on the country chart.
Other performers at the event will be Eli Young Band, Chris Janson, LANCO, Blanco Brown, Chase Bryant, Matt Stell, Nate Smith, Ashland Craft, and DJ Bad Ash.
Tailgate Fest was originally scheduled to be held at the speedway for the first time in 2020 but was canceled that year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"When we created Tailgate Fest back in 2018, we wanted to cater to country music fans that want a more fun experience pre-show, mid-show, and post-show … and on their terms!" said Melissa Carbone, the event’s founder. "The past two years have been extremely hard on everyone, and we're thrilled to help bring back some normalcy and one hell of a good time. We all need it. Since day one, Tailgate Fest has always been created by fans, about the fans and for the fans. This year especially, we want to celebrate the return of festivals with a weekend specifically curated to celebrate the way you only can at one place … Tailgate Fest."
Tailgate Fest will be the first major musical event to be held at Auto Club Speedway since 2019, when the HARD Summer electronic dance music festival took place.
For more information, visit www.latailgatefest.com.
