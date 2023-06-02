“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is being presented at LifeHouse Theater in Redlands in June.
Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, intrigue, mystery and suspense combine with a hopeful story of compassion and true friendship for an inspiring theater experience.
Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted).
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” features a cast of veteran actors from all over the Inland Empire. Performers include Michael Burns as Pierre Gringoire, Esmeralda Gil asEsmeralda, Jordan Crother as Phoebus de Chateaupers, and Garrett Goodell in the role of Quasimodo. Aaron Yañez portrays the villainous Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo and Jeremy Yeo performs the role of Clopin.
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater.
For more information, call (909) 335-3037 or visit www.lifehousetheater.com.
