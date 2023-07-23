The Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective (IEIYC) will be holding the Undocumented Mentorship Academy Photovoice Art Exhibit on Friday, July 28.
The exhibit will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Museum.
The event aims to amplify the narratives of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) first-generation immigrant youth residing in the Inland Empire.
Immigrant and undocumented youth were provided the creative freedom to delve into their identities, foster a sense of community, and employ photography as a means of personal and political expression.
To attend the event and support the ongoing efforts of IEIYC, tickets can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/UMAExhibit. While general admission is free, donations are being accepted for an upgraded experience which includes unlimited appetizers and beverages, with contributions ranging from $15-$25 per person.
Donations of any amount are also being accepted to support the organization’s programming, stipends for youth, wellness materials, and emergency mutual aid.
For more information about the Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective and its initiatives, visit www.theieiyc.org or call (951) 800-3006.
