The San Bernardino County Library system is partnering with In-N-Out Burger again this year to promote reading among children this spring.
The Cover to Cover program kicks off on Saturday, March 6 and will run through Saturday, April 17. This program will encourage students to read in all communities across the county, including Fontana.
To participate in this program, families can sign up online through Beanstack at sbclib.beanstack.org.
For every five books read, an achievement award will be unlocked on Beanstack, and a voucher for a free hamburger or cheeseburger will be issued at the local library (the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana).
Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 12, and a parent or guardian will need to sign in order to receive the voucher.
Each child may earn a total of three awards and vouchers for the duration of the program.
The Lewis Library is now open four days a week at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call the library at (909) 574-4500.
