“In the Heights,” a popular show created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be performed at Lewis Family Playhouse on several dates in the upcoming weeks.
The musical will be presented on March 24, 25, 26, and 31 and April 1 and 2 by Valverde Stage Productions.
“In the Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive inside Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.
For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.