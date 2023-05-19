Incubus, the California alternative rock band, not to be confused with the legendary demon, played at the Yaamava’ Theater on May 11-12.
Originally booked for a one-night only performance, tickets sold out quickly and Yaamava’ added a second night.
For more than 30 years, Incubus has experienced steady success.
The anticipation for a great rock show didn’t disappoint fans.
Victoria Juarez of Ontario bought tickets because Incubus was one of the favorite bands of her youth. “I brought a few friends to introduce them to the music,” she said.
Chelsea Esparza and Stephen Hernandez or Orange also attended the show. It was their third Incubus concert in two years.
“This was an epic show,” said Esparza. “It never gets old.”
Some popular songs performed at the state-of-the-art Yaamava’ Theater included “Drive,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Nice to Know You.”
The acoustics at Yaamava’ were on point and the atmosphere was electric.
Incubus got its start in Calabasas in 1991, while Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger and Jose Pasillas were still in high school. Bassist Alex (Dirk Lance) Katunich and Gavin (DJ Lyfe) Koppel joined the band later. Ben Kenney and DJ Kilmore are current band members.
Incubus gained worldwide fame and has reached multi-platinum sales, with more than 23 million albums sold.
As previously stated, the Inland Empire needed an upscale, state-of-the-art theater like the Yaamava Theater. The unrivaled sound system and great atmosphere make it the premiere concert destination for miles around.
----- IN JUNE, Yaamava’ is slated to host the Doobie Brothers, Kevin Hart, Janet Jackson (with special guest Ludacris), and country artist Kelsea Ballerini, just to name a few.
Yaamava’ Theater is located at 777 San Manuel Boulevard in Highland.
Visit online at yaamavatheater.com or call (833) 987-4697 for more information about the venue.
