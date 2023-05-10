Rock band Incubus will be performing on two dates at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland this week.
Incubus has sold 23 million albums over the past three decades and has become famous for hits such as “Wish You Were Here” and “Drive.”
The group’s two concerts will be on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12.
Additional shows at Yaamava’ Theater this month include:
• Saturday, May 13 — Andy Hui
• Sunday, May 14 — Lilit Hovhannisyan and Vache Amaryan
• Thursday, May 18 — Andrea Bocelli
For more information on any of these performances, visit yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.