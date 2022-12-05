The Inland Dance Theatre will be presenting “The Nutcracker Ballet” at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts in San Bernardino.
Performances are set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:15 p.m.
"The Nutcracker" is the classic holiday tale of young Clara, who receives an enchanted nutcracker for Christmas. The Nutcracker miraculously comes to life and fearlessly battles the ferocious Mouse King. The now victorious Nutcracker turns into a handsome Prince, who embarks on a journey with Clara to the Land of Snow, where they meet the Snow King and Queen. They continue their journey to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy has her subjects dance and celebrate in their honor.
“The Nutcracker Ballet” includes Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, colorful costumes, and a cast of 100 dancers ranging from age 5 to professional.
Principal dancers include Alyssa-Marie Muña as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Phoenix Wilkins as her Cavalier, Renato Lucena as the Snow King, Esther Myhr as the Snow Queen, and Lilia Valerio as the Dew Drop Fairy.
Other featured roles include Skye Massih as Clara, Keira Jones as Fritz, Isabelle LaBrie as the Mouse King, Megan Giffin as the Nutcracker, and Brian Sandahl returning for his 35th and final year as Herr Drosselmeyer.
Tickets range from $35-$45 and are available at Ticketmaster or at the California Theatre box office at (909) 885-8263. For more information, visit www.idtnutcracker.org.
