The Inland Pacific Ballet Academy will be presenting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on June 3 and 4.
The performance tells a comedic story based on William Shakespeare’s play that is full of playful fairies, love spells, and misunderstandings.
This show is an adaptation of the classic and is fully staged with beautiful scenery and costumes.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive inside Victoria Gardens. For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc.
