Inland Pacific Ballet will perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Lewis Family Playhouse.

Inland Pacific Ballet (IPB) will be performing “The Nutcracker” on two weekends (Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11) at Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.
The show includes beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, Tchaikovsky’s classic score, and more than 80 dancers on stage.
This annual holiday favorite tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, falling snow, a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy stir the imagination.
In addition to IPB’s company of professional dancers, the diverse cast includes a total of 90 youth between the ages of 6-18 who come primarily from the IPB Academy and reside in local communities such as Fontana, San Dimas, Chino, Glendora, Claremont, Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, Chino Hills, Corona, Redlands, Lake Forest, and Banning.
Performances take place on the following days:
• Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $48, with senior/child/student/group discounts available.
For more information, visit https://ipballet.org.
