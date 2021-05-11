Insomniac has announced the lineup for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland SoCal, which will be taking over the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
The two-day adventure through Wonderland will feature more than 80 of the world’s most iconic dance music artists, including Kayzo, Tiësto, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Subtronics, Sidepiece, Nicole Moudaber, Gryffin, Flosstradamus, Markus Schulz, and Deorro, complete with a curious cast of theatrical performers and out-of-this world décor.
The enhanced experience will showcase five new stages, three full sized carnival rides, and hidden hideaways, all throughout an expanded festival footprint into previously unused areas of the NOS Events Center, Insomniac said in a news release.
Two-day GA Experience Passes, GA+ Experience Passes and VIP Enhanced Experience Passes will go on sale Thursday, May 13 at noon at socal.beyondwonderland.com.
