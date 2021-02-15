Inland Valley Repertory Theatre company (IVRT) will be presenting the livestream musical of “Daddy Long Legs,” starring Bobby Collins and Amanda Minano, on three days this month.
The musical benefits Camp IVRT musical theatre workshop for youth.
“This book and score are just lovely, and I was really excited at the idea of being a part of IVRT's first virtual musical,” said Collins, who plays Jervis Pendleton. “The arts, in general, have endured such a hit to the gut this past year, and yet the need for art is probably at its highest. This performance is a testament to the fact that theatre is very much still alive and relevant, even under unique circumstances.”
Collins is well-known in the local area because he has made several appearances at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
"Daddy Long Legs" has more than 20 songs, with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, and is based on the book by Jean Webster.
Minano plays Jerusha Abbott and is grateful for the opportunity to participate in musical theatre during a global pandemic.
“In addition to a beautiful score, I hope the audience is reminded of the importance of storytelling and connection,” said Minano.
Set in turn-of-the-century New England, the musical tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott “aging out” of her orphanage and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college. She nicknames him "Daddy Long Legs" after a glimpse of his elongated, mysterious shadow.
“This marks the first streaming musical for IVRT,” said director Frank Minano. “The high-quality editing from the talented Spencer Weitzel will showcase company members Bobby Collins and Amanda Minano with music direction by Ronda Rubio. This is ambitious and exciting to bring a virtual musical to our beloved patrons. The response from past streaming productions of 'Coney Island Christmas' and 'Frost/Nixon' have been greeted with kudos.”
Performances are Feb. 20 and 27 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Season subscriptions are also available.
Camp IVRT is an educational outreach program of IVRT and was started by IVRT co-founder Donna Marie Minano, a faculty member at the Claremont Community School of Music.
