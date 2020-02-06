What could be more romantic on Valentine’s Day than the music of Ella Fitzgerald sung by a voice of phenomenal beauty?
Jane Monheit will be singing Fitzgerald's classic songs on Friday, Feb. 14 at Lewis Family Playhouse, located inside Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga.
Monheit has had plenty of milestone moments in establishing herself as a highly-regarded vocalist-musician.
Fitzgerald’s beloved songbook albums were transformative for Monheit when she was growing up in Long Island and have never lost their hold on her. Performing songs from her new album, "The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald," Monheit will pay joyous tribute to Fitzgerald while sharing a definitive portrait of her own artistry.
Tickets are $50 for Gold Level ($48 for seniors) and $56 for platinum level.
For more information, visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com.
