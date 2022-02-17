Jazz Fest, a Black History Month celebration, will take place in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The free event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
Live performances will be presented by groups such as Jazz In Pink and Sons of Mystro.
There will be food vendors as well as vendors offering specialty products and artwork.
The event was not held last year due to COVID-19 protocols.
For more information and vendor opportunities, contact the Fontana Cultural Arts Department at (909) 349-6975.
