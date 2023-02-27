The weather was cold and rainy outside, but the atmosphere was quite sunny inside the Steelworkers’ Auditorium during the City of Fontana’s annual Jazz Fest on Feb. 25.
Attendees who braved the soggy drive to the venue at the Lewis Library in the downtown area had a good time watching some dynamic musical performances.
Highlighting the event was Durell Anthony, a contestant on Season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Also providing some exciting moments were Caleb Minter, an independent pop soul artist, and his band members.
The city coordinates the Jazz Fest each year during Black History Month.
----- ALSO on Feb. 25, the annual San Bernardino County Black Awareness Month Parade was scheduled to take place in the northern area of Fontana, but the rain (and snow) forced a cancellation.
