Jurupa Hills High School students will be presenting “Children of Eden Jr.” on several dates in March.
The play will be staged on March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m., March 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 12 at 4 p.m., March 13 at 7 p.m., and March 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school, located at 10700 Oleander Avenue in Fontana.
“Children of Eden” centers around family. “Father” creates Adam, Eve, and Noah, who then go on to create generations of children who test faith and loyalty, while validating that the bonds of family and love win in the end.
Director James Griffin said that “Children of Eden” is a wonderful show for members of the faith-based community who are looking for family entertainment that offers grand songs to sing on the car ride home.
This is “a journey that explores personal responsibility, rebellion, intellectual independence, as well as overcoming family dysfunctions. It goes on to examine how patience, understanding, acceptance and love can triumph over every obstacle,” Griffin said.
The production will start on time and there will be no late seating, Griffin said. Once tickets are purchased, there are no refunds or exchanges. This show is intended for audience members three and up.
Tickets are $10-$12 and can be purchased from the following website: www.jhills.tix.com.
