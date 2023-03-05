Theater students at Jurupa Hills High School will be presenting Disney’s “Moana Jr.” this month.
The first performance of the musical will be on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Additional performances will be:
Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m. (matinee) and 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. (matinee) and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and $15.
Theater students at Jurupa Hills have earned many high honors over the years. Earlier this year, they achieved top honors at the CETA Theater Festival for their production, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
