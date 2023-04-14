Students at Kaiser High School will be presenting “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
The famous musical by Stephen Sondheim will be staged on April 20, 21, 22, 27, and 28 at 7 p.m. at the Kaiser MPR Theatre.
Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns home after 15 years imprisoned in an Australian penal colony. He seeks vengeance against a lecherous judge and his spineless beadle who framed him.
Tickets are $8 presale and $16 at the door.
For tickets or more information, contact director Wendi Johnson at johnwa@fusd.net.
