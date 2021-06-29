Global superstar Karol G will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Nov. 5.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Karolgmusic.com.
She is making her highly anticipated return to the stage with her "Bichota Your."
Her concert on Nov. 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is sold out, resulting in the second show being added in Ontario.
Karol G, a Columbian singer and songwriter, has achieved much popularity in recent years and has won an American Music Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, and Latin Grammy Award.
