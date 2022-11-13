Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”
----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is a Malaysian Chinese award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer.
In addition, Nelly, a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, is scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Yaamava’ Theater is located at 777 San Manuel Boulevard in Highland. For more information, call 1-800-359-2464 or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.