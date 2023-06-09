Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart will be performing his comedy routine at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Monday, June 12.

Kevin Hart will be performing his comedy routine at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Monday, June 12.

Hart is a famous comedian and actor who has starred in Hollywood films and on television.

Other upcoming shows at Yaamava’ Theater this month include:

Wednesday, June 14 — Janet Jackson with special guest Ludacris

Tuesday, June 20 — Kelsea Ballerini

Friday, June 23 — Live

Saturday, June 24 — Nikki Glaser

June 29 and 30 — New Kids On The Block

For more information about any of these events, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.