Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a state budget that includes $15 million to support KVCR, the inland region’s public TV and radio station.
Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-47th District) visited the KVCR studio on Aug. 12 to present a ceremonial check of state funds to the San Bernardino Community College District, which owns KVCR’s broadcast license.
SBCCD officials advocated for funding in the state budget to support the station, which operates from the San Bernardino Valley College campus and airs on 91.9 FM, TV Channel 24 and streams online at kvcr.org.
“Maintaining and expanding our inland region’s public radio and programming is essential to delivering non-partisan local news to residents,” said Reyes. “This funding is important to ensure the public will benefit from KVCR, their programming, and educational training for years to come.”
SBCCD Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez said the $15 million in state funds is “historic in the life of KVCR.”
“I am grateful to the governor, Assembly Majority Leader Reyes, and her colleagues in the legislature for supporting KVCR,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a matter of educational equity for our region’s 4.6 million residents, not only to invest in our excellent community college district but to keep KVCR in the heart of it.”
SBCCD is one of the few community colleges in the nation that operates both an NPR radio and a PBS television affiliate. KVCR is also the headquarters for FNX | First Nations Experience, the first and only TV network in the United States devoted to Native American and World Indigenous content.
Rodriguez said that SBCCD plans to expand KVCR in-studio training for local students headed for journalism and media careers.
“Our vision is for KVCR to help grow our local talent and prepare the next generation of journalists and media professionals to enter California’s billion-dollar media industry,” Rodriguez said. “It means diversifying the pipeline to Hollywood. It means training diverse journalists to cover their communities and teach how public media works.”
She said planned partnerships will bring more Inland stories to the public rather than the Los Angeles-based stories that dominate the media now.
For more information about the future of KVCR, visit https://sbccd.edu/news/kvcr-plan.php
