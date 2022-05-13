Celebrating its 100-year anniversary, the Los Angeles County Fair has returned to the Pomona Fairplex — four months earlier than usual.
The fair, which normally had been held in September, is now taking place in May. It had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like usual, the fair will include plenty of food, carnival rides, games, and animals.
There will also be a full slate of concerts. This weekend, Cole Swindell will take the stage along with Gabby Barrett on Saturday, May 14, and then Juanes will perform on Sunday, May 15.
The 2022 L.A. County Fair will run through May 30 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
For more information, visit www.lacountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.